Brenda Jo Newton Lewis, of Beaufort, died peacefully at home in Marshallberg on Saturday, December 10, 2022.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Marshallberg Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Victoria Cemetery in Marshallberg.
Brenda was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt to her large family and spent her life showing them unconditional love and support.
Brenda spent her early years running and playing at Cape Lookout during the summers and the other months at her home on Lennoxville with her siblings and her large number of cousins. She attended East Carteret High School and met her future husband in Marshallberg one weekend. They were happily married in 1975. Together they raised their two children on Lennoxville.
Anyone who knew Brenda knew that her family was always her main priority. Amy and William Jr., (especially William Jr.) could do absolutely no wrong in her mind. When her granddaughters came along, they instantly became the apple of her eye and nothing else held a candle to the love she had for them. They never ever doubted her love for them and will miss her for the rest of their days.
Brenda spent her life taking care of others. She spent nearly 20 years working at nursing homes in the area and then continuing in home care for others. She liked to seem rough and tough on the outside, but would do everything she could for anyone who needed her help.
She is survived by her husband, William Dare Lewis of Marshallberg, to whom she was never far away in their 47 years of marriage. Brenda leaves behind her son, William Dare Lewis Jr, daughter-in-law, Melissa Lewis, son-in-law, Jonathan Barnes, grandchildren, Dana Adams, Savannah, Aidan, and Chloe Barnes, great-grandsons, Harrison, Teddy, and Jack Adams, brother, George Newton Jr, and sister, Terry Newton Mason. Brenda also leaves behind her many nieces and nephews along with her loving dog, Mable.
Brenda is reunited in death with her parents George and Joyce Newton, sister Karen Newton, and beloved daughter Amy Lewis Barnes.
She will continue to support the Duke Blue Devils from Heaven.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
