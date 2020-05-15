Mayor Kendall “Ken” Wayne Jones, 61, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home.
His private funeral Mass is at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Egbert Catholic Church, officiated by the Rev. Thomas Davis. Those not attending may view the webcast of the service through Munden Funeral Home’s website.
Ken was born April 5, 1959, in Traverse City, Mich., to Richard and Grace Jones. He was a graduate of Traverse City High School and Western Michigan University with advanced studies at Eastern Michigan University. He earned two bachelor’s degrees in cartography and agribusiness and a Master of Science in Administration. Ken honorably served in the U.S. Air Force for 12 years and remained in North Carolina following his time in the military. He was a small business owner for 21 years, a financial planner, investor, farmer and mayor of Pine Knolls Shores.
Ken will be greatly missed by his friends and co-workers in Pine Knoll Shores, where he was serving his sixth term as their mayor. His political experience also included three years as president of the Crystal Coast Mayors’ Association, seven years on the Carteret County Beach Commission, four years as a Pine Knoll Shores Planning Board member and chairman for two years, he served to conclusion on the Governor’s Land Compatibility Task Force to prepare for a Base Realignment and Closure Commission, three years as North Carolina Senate appointee to the Eastern Region Economic Development Commission and one year as Carteret County representative to the Coastal Regional Airport Authority.
In Pine Knoll Shores, he participated and supported in the annual Kayak for the Warriors each June. He and his trumpet were present at every Turkey Trot each Thanksgiving morning for the past nine years. He loved to participate in the annual Pine Knoll Shores Independence Day Parade, Easter Egg Hunt and Christmas Parade.
Ken devoted his time to representing Pine Knoll Shores to the county and state. He supported Carteret County and other towns through volunteer activities, including the Morehead City Downtown “Alive at Five,” numerous parades every year and was a very active parishioners at St. Egbert Church in Morehead City.
He is survived by his mother, Grace Jones of Michigan; and special friend, Raymonda Ibrahim.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard L. Jones; and only brother, Norman R. Jones, who passed away April 16, 2020.
Following the service, friends are invited to pay their respects from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and, those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Upon entering, guests will be asked health questions and their temperatures will be taken.
On Thursday, the Town of Pine Knoll Shores will be holding a celebration for Ken’s life at town hall. More information on this will be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 5510 Six Forks Road, Suite 107, Raleigh NC 27609.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
