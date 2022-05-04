Eloise Keen Thorne, 95, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at her home.
Eloise was born on January 29, 1927, in Wilson, North Carolina, to the late Stanford and Flora Keen. During her many blessed years, she could often be found in her garden planting and enjoying the fruit of her harvest. Fishing was another favorite activity, not only was it fun and relaxing but she took great pleasure in eating what was caught. Eloise will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother.
She is survived by her daughters, Carol T. Salter and husband John T. of Atlantic and Millie T. Haley and husband Michael of Stanley; son, Millard E. Thorne and wife Darlene of Newport; grandchildren, Michelle Morton, Rayne Herrin, Meredith Haley, and Ashley Thorne; 6 great grandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Millard Thorne and 6 siblings.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Mission, 1209 Arendell Street, Morehead City NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
