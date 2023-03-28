Maria Suzanne “Susie” Walker-Jennfeldt, 73, passed away March 21, 2023.
Maria was born May 2, 1949, in Iuka, Mississippi to the late Felix “Sweet” and Irma Walker.
Maria is survived by her loving husband of more than 20 years, Walter R. Jennfeldt; daughter, Catherine S. Lockman (Dale Pratt); brothers, Ronne Walker (Nadine Walker) and F. Joseph Walker (Debbie Walker); grandson, Brandon Pratt (Olivia Tomilson); and several nephews, and many friends. She enjoyed gardening, her dog Buddy, yard sales, and spending time with her family.
Born in Iuka, Mississippi, and grew up near J.P. Coleman State Park on her family’s farm. Retired in 2000 to Cape Carteret, North Carolina. Spent her professional career in the Metro Detroit Area of Michigan where she had a successful career as a regional representative for Adrian Arpel Cosmetic Line. Was the founder of Totally Maria’s Beauty Salon and launched a private label cosmetic line in the late 1980’s. Maria’s family remembers her many adventures - - hand gliding Acapulco, Mexico, flying airplanes, motorcycling across the country to see the Grand Canyon and Mt. Rushmore, camping in Upper North Michigan and the Smokey Mountains, and going shopping for the day in New York or Chicago. She was also a survivor - - of many things, including life-changing cancers. She could talk to anyone, and they’d walk away friends, and for family and friends. She loved and cared for her husband, her daughter and grandson, plus keeping in touch with cousins and friends from her past, often with a card in the mail. She had a well-known love for flowers and planting a tomato or two along with the flowering plants was common. Sharing experiences about the fish catch in her area was welcomed whether it was her catch or others. She didn’t hold back in doing for others or being our #1 fan.
