Danny Wooten, 63, a Carteret County native, passed away peacefully in his sleep Thursday, March 26, 2020.
A private memorial service will be held by the immediate family.
Danny was born in Carteret County Dec. 21, 1956, to Laurie Alton and Elvalee Wooten. He loved the Crystal Coast and would often be seen walking around Beaufort and Morehead City hitching a ride. One of his favorite things to do was walk down the Beaufort waterfront to the N.C. Maritime Museum while telling stories to his grandchildren and great-nieces and nephews about growing up on Turkey Lane and swimming across the cut with his oyster knife to grab a bite to eat. Danny loved playing pool and catching the latest concert from one of his favorite bands. He enjoyed writing poetry, and shortly after he published a country music song called Country Road, he was honored in Washington, D.C., for his talents.
Danny is survived by his daughter, Lateisha North; his son-in law, Robert; his grandchildren, Lynn, Jaydon and Ariana; his sister, Sherry Tapia; nieces, Angie Wooten and Maria Tapia; one nephew, Michael Wooten; great-niece, Jaylee Fisher; and three great-nephews, Donovan Johnson, Jasiah Fisher and Ja’Lil Fisher. Danny loved his family dearly.
In lieu of flowers, donations and condolences may be offered at P.O. Box 2068 Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
