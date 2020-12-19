Jean Garner, 89, of Havelock, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at her home.
Her funeral service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Pastor Sarah Majors. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Jean was born Sept. 21, 1931, in Grifton to the late Robert and Siddie Oakley. She retired from the Havelock High School, where she worked faithfully as the lunchroom manager. The students regarded her as a mother figure, which was a role she happily fulfilled. Jean’s genuine care for others extended to her church family at Cherry Point United Methodist Church, where she was a founding member. She was also involved in the Eastern Star, graciously served as a mother advisor for the Order of the Rainbow for Girls and was involved with Cub Scouts, where she was awarded the Cub Scout Leadership Award.
Jean was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
Those left to treasure her memory are her daughter, Peggie Lou Garner of Sneads Ferry; son, Ashley Garner and wife Gail of Newport; sister, Mary Deans of Nashville, N.C.; adopted sister, Barbara Nichols of Sneads Ferry; best friend, Kay Robinson of Havelock; daughter-in-law, Lilli Garner; grandchildren, Donovan Garner, Daniel Garner, Amanda Lynn Hibbs and Amanda Jean Wright; several great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Melvin O'Neal Garner Sr.; and son, Melvin O’Neal Garner Jr.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. The same safety guidelines will apply.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Cherry Point United Methodist Church, 103 Methodist Drive Havelock, NC 28532.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
