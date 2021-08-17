Sherri Lynne Paul, 64 years young, of Beaufort, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, Saturday Aug. 14, 2021.
Please join us for a celebration of life to honor Sherri, with family, friends, her favorite libations and hors d'oeuvres, at the family home Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at 109 Planters Way, Beaufort, NC. The spreading of the ashes at 4 p.m., followed by a floating reception until 7 p.m. Let’s all wear a pop of pink in memory of our sweet Sherri.
After a long battle with cancer, she made the heroic decision to undergo a Stem Cell Transplant in December 2020. Throughout her life and her illness Sherri was a model of grace, strength and bravery.
Sherri was born in Lancaster, Ca and graduated from Hart High School, Newhall CA in 1974. She worked in banking for over 20 years, but pursued her true passion of loving on people through skin care, becoming a licensed esthetician in 2013. Sherri truly loved making others feel good on the inside and out. She enjoyed doing the make up for all of Ami’s best friends at proms, weddings and for other special occasions. Sherri adored making her family and friends feel special, beautiful and ultimately cared for with her kind and gentle nurture.
The most important thing to Sherri was family. She unconditionally loved her husband and daughter and her greatest achievement in life was becoming “Grandma” to her only grandson, Koebley. Sherri loved living in Beaufort, NC where she spent her time enjoying the beach, shopping, hosting family gatherings and just being present with the people she loved.
Survived by husband of 43 years, Grayden Paul III; daughter, Ami Doss and husband Charles Doss; grandson, Koebley Doss; mother, Doris Hays; brother, Glenn Hays and wife Kimberly Hays; sister, Cathy Adams and husband Don Adams; aunt, Lois Sime; cousin, Allen Paul; best friends, Cathy Zavada and Paden Guthrie; as well as many loving nieces, nephew, cousins, family and friends.
Preceded in death by father, Edward Hays; father and mother in law, Grayden and Barbara Paul II; grandfather and grandmother Richard and Verna Hanna; and best friend, Sheryl Faulk.
“The most loving soul you could hope to know” -Brother Glen/
Please send any flowers or contributions, to honor Sherri, to 109 Planters Way, Beaufort, NC 28516. Donations to Duke Bone Marrow Transplant Center or Carteret Health Care Raab Clinic.
