Harry Michael Fulcher, 70, of Atlantic, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at his home.
His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 26, at Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Over the Brook Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 p.m.
Harry Michael Fulcher was born on December 26, 1951, to Harry and Lucille Fulcher. Mike, as most people knew him, grew up in Atlantic, North Carolina. He earned the honorable rank of Eagle Scout as a young man, and he graduated from East Carteret High School. Mike spent his teen years learning the trades of the family business at Clayton Fulcher Seafood, where he worked alongside his father, uncle, cousin, and brother. He later became manager / operator until 2008, when the business closed. In 2010, he took a job with the Department of the Navy, then he officially retired in 2019. Mike served as an Atlantic Volunteer Fire Department Chief for 20 years, and also served as a Mason and Shriner.
On June 1, 1974, Mike married the love of his life, Anne Pollard. They shared 48 years of true love. Mike and Anne were blessed with 3 wonderful children, James, Angie, and Stephanie. Those children then blessed them with 8 grandchildren whom Mike adored. When he was home, you could usually find him in his recliner with one or more of those grandchildren in his lap.
Mike was a gentle giant at 6’7’’. He was a community icon, Christian leader, husband, father, brother, grandfather, and most importantly, a friend to all that knew him. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Mike. His life was centered around his family. Many summers they vacationed at his dad’s camper in Boone or at the family camp on the outer banks. Mike was an avid deer hunter and spent many hours patiently waiting on the perfect buck. Even in sickness, his partner and nephew, Kenny, made sure he got a deer last month!
Mike is survived by the love of his life, wife Anne; his son, James Fulcher (Brooke); daughter, Angie Goodwin (Buddy); grandchildren, Riley Whitlow (Cameron), Bodie Goodwin, Sawyer Fulcher, Sullivan Fulcher, Samuel Fulcher, and Saylor Fulcher; brother, Tommy Fulcher (Kara); sister, Linda Fulcher; dog, Bobbie; and many special nieces and nephews.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Harry B. and Lucille Fulcher; daughter, Stephanie Fulcher, and her soulmate, Hunter Parks; grandson, Jonathan Kole McInnis; and granddaughter, Sarah James Fulcher.
Mike will always be remembered for his loving heart and generosity. He will be forever missed by all that knew him, but there was surely a glorious reunion in Heaven!
As an expression of sympathy flowers are welcome or donations may be made to Another Perspective at www.aperspective.org
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.