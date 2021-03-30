Ossie Lee Beard, 81, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021.
There will be no service.
Ossie was born Nov. 20, 1939, to Fletcher and Retha Beard. Ossie led a life with few, if any, regrets. His life was full of exciting adventures, he traveled around the world, he never met a stranger and loved his wife with a passion and dedication rarely matched.
Ossie is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marian Beard; daughter, Trenya Beard Mullinax; sons, Michael, and Raun Beard; and five grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
