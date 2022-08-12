Nellie B. Kissner, 76, of Beaufort, was granted her angel wings on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Nellie was born on October 18, 1945, in Warsaw, NC to Perry and Mary Bennett. She spent most of her years living in Warsaw and moved to Wallace when she got married. Years later a job opportunity became available for her husband, and they moved to Carteret County where she began working for Conner Mobile Homes. After retiring, she worked at the Showboat Motel for many years.
Nellie loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her fur-babies. Nellie loved to be outdoors. You could find her sitting outside enjoying the fresh air and watching the birds on the birdfeeder. She was also a big fan of music and dancing.
A memorial service will be held at Refuge Fellowship Church on Harkers Island on Saturday, August 20th, 2022, at 1:00 pm.
She is survived by her daughter, Dawn K. Russell and husband, Chris of South River; son, William Gray Kissner and wife, Kimberly L. of Newport; daughter, Angela Lancaster of LaGrange; ten grandchildren: Megan, Summer, Kirsten, Brian, Kimberly, Matthew, Michael, Jeremy, Mary-Beth, and Allison; seven great grandchildren, Beau, Levi, Jameson, Mason, Scarlette, Eleanor, and Conner; sister, Eva Mae Casey of Greenville, NC.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Perry and Mary Bennett, her husband, Billy Kissner, and her son-in-law, Jan Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations in honor of Nellie Kissner can be sent to: Refuge Fellowship Church, 109 Mullens Drive, Harkers Island, NC 28531.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
