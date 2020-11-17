John T. Barrows, 72, of Morehead City, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at his home.
His memorial service is at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Egbert Catholic Church with Fr. Tom Davis officiating. Due to the novel coronavirus, masks and social distancing will be required. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel.
Johnny is survived by his wife, Barbara Noonan Barrows; six brothers, Albert Barrows Jr., Jeff Barrows, Mark Barrows, Kevin Barrows, David Barrows and Jimmy Barrows; and two sisters-in-law; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his in-laws.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or Best Friends Animal Society.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
