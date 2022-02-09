Henrietta Hodge Monroe, 95, of Morehead City, died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at the SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, from 2-5 PM at Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, 701 West St., New Bern. Funeral will be held on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at 2:00 PM in the God’s City of Refuge, 953 Hibbs Rd., Newport. Interment will follow the service in the Church Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, New Bern.
