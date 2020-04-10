Ourania “Nina” Triantis Gilliam, 59, of Greensboro and Beaufort, passed away suddenly Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
Her service is Monday at Dormition of the Theotokos in Greensboro with Father Sarantis officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
She was born in Greensboro Sept. 15, 1960, the daughter of Theodore and Antigone Triantis, and was a graduate of Page High School, class of 1978.
Nina was a kind, selfless soul. She was a rock to all she knew and loved, always there with a hug and a smile on her face. She shared her impeccable cooking skills with grace and dashes of love at every occasion, whether at her High Point home or her special place in Beaufort. Nina prided herself as “the hostess with the mostest,” and her spirited hospitality and zest for life will be immeasurably missed.
She is survived by her adoring husband, Thomas Clarke Gilliam; her loving father, Theodore Triantis; her cherished children, Antigone Perry and her husband Daniel and Eleni and Madison Hedrick; her devoted siblings, Eleni T. Harrison and Gus Triantis and his wife Debbie; her nieces and nephews, Hannah and Anthony Harrison and Nia Gillespie and Ted Triantis; and her stepchildren, Andrew Gilliam, Brenden Gilliam and his wife Rhonda and Courtney McLeod and her husband Payne. She also leaves behind her precious granddaughter, Sophia Marie Perry; and many loyal, lifelong friends.
Nina was predeceased by her mother, Antigone K. Triantis.
Proud of her Greek heritage, Nina was a member of Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, Daughters of Penelope and Philoptochos Society, which brought her a great feeling of community and love. She gave of herself tirelessly and with love for their involved ministries with her commitment to each.
Memorials may be made to her beloved church, Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Church, 800 Westridge Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410, that brought her great strength and faith, as well as Greensboro Urban Ministries, 305 W Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27406, and American Cancer Society, 7027 Albert Pick Road, Greensboro, NC 27409.
Arrangements are by Forbis & Dick Funeral Service of Greensboro. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
(Paid obituary)
