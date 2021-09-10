Rosemary F. Cooper Clark, 84, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at the Croatan Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Her service will be at 3 p.m., Monday, Sept. 13 at Soundview Original Free Will Baptist, officiated by Rev. Robert Langley. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
Rosemary was born on August 16, 1937, in Portsmouth, Ohio, to the late Frank and Edith Cooper. Her faith and trust in the Lord were her sustaining strength. Soundview Original Free Will Baptist Church was her home church and inspiration of hope over the years.
Rosemary was a loving and supportive wife of 67 years, her care and compassion for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren will never be forgotten.
She is survived by her husband, Donald J. Clark of the home; daughter, Cathy Carl of Jonesboro, GA; sons, David Clark and wife Julia of Newport and William Andrew Clark of Ft. Wayne, IN; 13 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa Lewis; sister, Jean Bailey; and brother, John Paul Cooper.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Soundview Original Free Will Baptist Church,
200 Williams Ridge Rd., Newport NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. in Morehead City, NC.
