MARLENE HYATT, Salter Path
Marlene Hyatt, 68, of Salter Path, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, August 19th, at Salter Path United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Donald Thomas. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
CLYDE DAVID MURDOCH, Newport
Clyde David Murdoch Sr., 73, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service arrangements will be announced. Clyde was born on June 17, 1949, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late Amasa and Myrtle Murdoch of Wildwood.
Grace Littleton, Beaufort
Grace Hall Littleton, 91, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Beaufort. Grace retired as an aircraft electrician with the Civil Service aboard MCAS Cherry Point. She was an avid collector of Fenton glassware and was so proud of every piece. Up until COVID she had a detailed story to tell of where she acquired them. At the later stage of her life, her pictures were her greatest treasures.
Stuart Pigott, Gloucester
Stuart Pigott, 82, of Gloucester, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice in Newport. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Richard Dudley, Beaufort
Richard Dudley, 74, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Thomas Burns, South River
Thomas Burns, 32, of South River, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.