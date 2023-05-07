Henry Robinson, Morehead City
Henry V. Robinson 89, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday May 6, 2023, at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Thomas Williams, Beaufort
Thomas Williams, 80, of Beaufort passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
WILLIAM JESSE BERNER, Marshallberg
William Jesse Berner, 72, of Marshallberg, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 13th at Trinity United Methodist Church in Marshallberg, officiated by Rev. Mark Lykins.
KAREN ANNE SPANN, Newport
Karen Anne Spann, 70, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, May 15th at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Havelock, where she was a longtime member.
PEGGY ILENE SMITH, Atlantic Beach
Peggy Ilene Smith, 83, of Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 11th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Bryan Lassiter.
JOSEPH ANTHONY, Newport
Joseph Anthony of Newport, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023, he was 72. Born on October 30, 1950, he was the son of the late Charles and Oneida Anthony. He left high school to join the Army in 1967 and served in Vietnam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.