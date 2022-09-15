Anastasia Mary Catharine Rave, 33, of Greensboro, NC, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital.
She was an accomplished musician and graduated from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. Anastasia will be remembered for her brilliance, artistry and sense of humor.
She is survived by her parents Dr. Michael Rave and Joy Simpson Rave of Beaufort; her brother Nicholas Salter of Beaufort; her fiance Matthew Self of Greensboro; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: To Write Love On Her Arms, (twloha.com) in Anastasia's memory.
Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Rave family with arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
