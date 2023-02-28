Maureen A Kilgallen, 84, died in Portland, Maine on February 16, 2023, at her home. She was formerly of Pine Knoll Shores for 20 years and New Bern for two years.
Maureen was born in November, 1938. She lived in the Boston area most of her life until retiring in North Carolina in 2000. In late 2022 she moved to Maine to be closer to family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Walter in 2019. Maureen is survived by her brother Henry, of Tennessee, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Donations may be made to a local Humane Society in her memory.
Services will be private and held at a later date in 2023.
Arrangements are being made by A.T. Hutchins of Portland, Maine.
