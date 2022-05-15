Charles "Recon" Lagle, Havelock
Charles (Recon) David Lagle, 78, of Havelock N.C. died May 13, 2022, after an extended illness. Recon was born in Anderson, Indiana on March 30th, 1944. He was a retired Marine who served three tours in Vietnam and many years in the National Guard. A memorial service will be held on May 20, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City.
Elinor Grice, Davis
Elinor Drane Grice, 87, of Davis, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, at her home. We can imagine the words "well done my good and faithful servant" were heard as Elinor Drane Grice went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday May 13, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her beloved family. Born on March 7, 1935, Elinor Anne was one of three children born to William Bryant and Dorothy Elizabeth Drane in Winston Salem, NC. As a young child her family moved to Charlotte, NC.
Marybeth Edwards, Beaufort
Marybeth Ann Edwards, 66, of Beaufort, passed away on May 15, 2022, at home. Services are incomplete and pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
ELIZABETH BRADSHAW
Elizabeth Bradshaw, 80, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements to be announced. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
ILENE RICHMAN "BUNNY", Newport
Ilene Richman "Bunny", 82, of Newport, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Service information and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.