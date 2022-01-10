James “Jim” Campbell McDonald Jr., 78, of Morehead City, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at his home.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City at 1:00 PM on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2021.
He grew up in Raleigh, graduating from Needham Broughton High School in 1960 and furthered his education by graduating from Ohio College of Podiatry in 1967. He practiced podiatry in Raleigh and Asheville before retiring in 1993 to Morehead City, NC.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra, daughters Mandy Hull (Eddie), Camey Holton (Ken), granddaughter Arden Niles (Troy) and grandson James Holton.
Also surviving is a brother-in-law Donnie Russell (Sommai), stepchildren Patrick Plettner (Karen) and children, (Drew, Charles, and Virginia), Debbie Kilgore (Jim) and children, (Will and Taylor Kincaid), along with many cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents James Campbell McDonald Sr. and Eileen Young McDonald.
Special thanks to Community Hospice for their treatment and care, along with all his dedicated caregivers.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1604 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC 28557; Community Hospice, PO Box 245, Swansboro, NC 28584 or Salvation Army, PO Box 399, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
