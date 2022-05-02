William "Billy" Bartell III, Beaufort
William “Billy” Bartell III, 66, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at his home. Billy was a lifelong commercial fisherman and was known as the type of man that would give you the shirt off of his back if you need it. A service will be held at a later date. He is survived by his sister, Mary Bartell of Tyrrell county; brother, Timmy Bartell of Florida; brother, Michael Bartell of Fairfield; sister, Carla Lamica of New Bern; sister, Sharon Bartell of Florida.
ALLEN J. STEINBERG, M.D., Pine Knoll Shores
Allen J. Steinberg, M.D., 91, of Pine Knoll Shores, North Carolina and formerly of Mount Laurel, New Jersey, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at his home. Born on August 20, 1930, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Allen grew up in the Strawberry Mansion area of Philadelphia.
ELOISE THORNE, Newport
Eloise Thorne, 95, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
MARTIN ACAMPORA, Atlantic Beach
Martin Acampora, 88, of Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
RICHARD LACKMAN, Emerald Isle
Richard Lackman, 70, of Emerald Isle, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at his home. Richard was born on July 14, 1951, to the late Lois and Jordan Lackman. He was born in New Haven, Connecticut and grew up in Framingham, Massachusetts.
