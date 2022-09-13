Larry Perkins
Larry Perkins, 81, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022.. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Charles "David" Cavett, Beaufort
Charles "David" Cavett, 71, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at ECU Health in Greenville, NC. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
CAROL ERICKSON, Morehead City
Carol Erickson, 75, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at The Cottages at Swansboro. Services for Carol will be private, she will be laid to rest at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Carol was born on November 21, 1946, in Washington, DC, to the late James and Anne Hensely Veselik.
GYSGT. FLOYD M. QUISENBERRY, Havelock
GySgt. Floyd M. Quisenberry USMC (Ret) went to the Lord on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Carolina East Medical Center. Services to be announced. Floyd attended Eugene Fields Elementary School thru the 6th grade, attended Celia Clinton Jr. High School for the 7th grade.
BARBARA WATERS, Newport
On September 11, 2022, Barbara "Babs" Neece Waters of Newport, passed away peacefully at age 85 after an extended illness. She was born on December 1, 1936, to Hobe Neece and Ruby Pugh Neece Ferebee in Elizabeth City.
RANDOLPH O. GRADY, SR., Harkers Island
Randolph Oren Grady, Sr., 93, known to everyone as “Grady” of Harkers Island, passed away September 11, 2022, at his home. His service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Harkers Island United Methodist Church with Pastor Lee Pittard presiding. Visitation will begin one hour prior to service.
SHANNON ROSE O'RORKE, Newport
Shannon Rose O’Rorke, 28, of Newport, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at UNC Chapel Hill Hospital. She was born on January 16, 1994, in Morehead City to Thomas and Patricia O’Rorke. Shannon spent her time in high school in the West Carteret Marching Band, which she thoroughly enjoyed.
