Douglas Lionel Arthur, 93, of Bettie, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at his granddaughter’s home.
His service was Friday at Woodville Baptist Church in Bettie, with the Rev. Terry D. McInnis officiating. Burial followed at Woodville Gardens Cemetery.
Douglas was born in Bettie and grew up in the Down East community. He worked as a production superintendent at Owens Corning for more than 35 years until his retirement. He was a longtime member of Woodville Baptist Church and a deacon for more than 60 years. He taught the men’s Sunday school classes and was very involved in singing and leading the church choir. Doug did lots of community visitations, preaching the word of God everywhere he went. He and his wife, Martha, spent many years working with the Gideons, spending time in the local jails and prisons ministering and leading people to accept Jesus into their hearts. In his spare time, he loved to spread the word of God to anyone who would listen. He and Martha also donated their time as curators of Carteret County History Museum. He loved woodworking and riding his bike. He enjoyed watching his programs in the evening, anything to do with crime stories or Andy Griffith. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Douglas is survived by his sister, Rose Lewis; daughters-in-law, Darla Arthur of Newport, Nancy Noe and husband Jay of Bettie, Kathy Dickinson and husband Johnny of Core Creek and Libby Smith and husband Jeffrey “Squash” of Morehead City; grandchildren, Shannon Sutton and husband Dennis of Jacksonville, Brandon Saunders of Jacksonville, Adam and Joshua Arthur of Newport, Tonya Dickinson and John Michael Dickinson and wife Summer, all of Core Creek; Jennifer Harvell of Atlantic Beach, Ashley Noe of Bettie and Dustin Noe and wife Ashley of Beaufort; great-grandchildren, Ryan Sutton of Wake Forest, Katie Sutton of Wilmington, Justice Saunders of Jacksonville and Mary-Michael and Colton Dickinson, both of Core Creek; and many extended family members.
Douglas is preceded by death by his wives, Nettie Mae Johnson Arthur, his wife of 37 years, and Martha Mae Pake Arthur, his wife of 27 years; parents, Sterling Arthur and Myrtle Golden Arthur; daughter, Sharon Mae Arthur Saunders Bougie; son, Gary Douglas Arthur; sister, Peggy Verity; and brother, Dallas Arthur.
Flowers are welcomed or donations may be made to Lighthouse Community Church Food Pantry, 2015 Highway 70 East, Stacy, NC 28581.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
