Myra “Faye Honey” Philyaw, 82, of Morehead City, formerly of New Bern, passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Her memorial service will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 13th, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Rick Smith.
Faye was born in Aurora, North Carolina to the late Josephus and Evelyn Deal. She grew up on a farm in South Creek, NC. She lived in New Bern, NC for many years then relocated to Carteret County in 2019. Besides her family, she loved reading the newspaper while drinking a Pepsi.
She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Philyaw Davis of Morehead City; son, John David Philyaw of Chocowinity; sisters, Julia Capshaw (Ron) of New Bern, Jolene Lupton (Mack) of Raleigh, and Brenda Deal of Newport; brother, Myron Francis Deal (Robin) of Apex; grandchildren, Nicholas Davis of Clayton and John Ross Philyaw of Bayboro; daughter-in-law, Lisa Bain of Bayboro and her children, Julia Bain and Karleigh Bain; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Philyaw and sister, Shirley Flowers.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
