David Aiken Wheatly Sr., 72, of Merrimon, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at his home.
His graveside service is at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Cemetery. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. The family asks those attending to please follow COVID protocol and respect the rights of others.
David was the second of four sons of Claud and Alice Wheatly. He and his brothers grew up in Beaufort and attended St. Paul's Episcopal Church. He attended the old Beaufort school. At East Carteret High School, he played and excelled in every sport offered. He was a member of the first class to graduate from East Carteret High School, which was in 1966. David attended The Citadel, Military College of South Carolina and was a member of Corps Alpha Company. There, he also played sports and graduated in 1970 with a degree in political science. David was in the U.S. Army and served his country in Vietnam as a captain in the Heavy Boat Company. David spent his life working in Carteret County. He was president of Wheatly Oil Co., was owner and operator of several convenience stores and was a contractor and constructed condominiums. David loved living on his farm in Merrimon, fishing and hunting, tending livestock and telling tales with friends. David was known as a hardworking man and a loyal friend. Some considered him to have a rough exterior, but those who really knew him felt his huge heart and loving and giving spirit, especially when it came to children and older people in need.
Stories are and will continue to be told about "Big Dave" and his many adventures. During his life, he hunted all across the country and in Canada, tried out for a professional football team, competed in professional fights, had a live snake collection, competed in weight lifting events, captained the famous houseboat “The Robert E. Lee,” and cooked more pots of stewed ducks, conchs, collards and “lima peas” than could ever be counted. David loved life.
David loved his family and was proud of his three children and very happy they settled in Carteret County. He also loved his country and his God. He served as a Beaufort town commissioner and as a Carteret County commissioner.
David is survived by his wife, Tabbie Nance; his daughters, Virginia Cuthrell and husband Bobby and Molly Marsh and husband MJ; his son, David "Bubba" Wheatly Jr. and wife Laken; six grandchildren, Gage Wheatly, Adler Wheatly, Catherine Cuthrell, Rob Cuthrell, Mick Marsh and Wheatly Marsh; his brothers, Claud "Rob" Wheatly and wife Joyce and Ed "Eddie Bo" Wheatly and wife Sandra; his children's mother, Sylvia Wheatly; his devoted dogs, Henry and Rose; and his favorite horse, Delilah.
David was predeceased by his father and mother, Claud and Alice Wheatly; and his brother, Jule Wheatly. David's constant companion of 14 years, Belle, passed away 12 hours before him.
The family wishes to express their thanks for the compassionate care provided to him in his final months by Kelsey, Patricia, the staff at Carteret Health Care and the staff of 3HC.
The family requests no flowers and instead suggests those wishing to remember David to do so by making a donation to the Carteret County Public School Foundation, 107 Safrit Drive, Beaufort, NC 28516, designated for the David Wheatly Scholarship to help East Carteret High School students interested in pursuing vocational certifications and entering the workforce in Carteret County.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.