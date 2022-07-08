Bobbie Brandon, Newport
Bobbie Brandon, 85, of Laytonsville, Maryland, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
VERNON "PA" LEE GUTHRIE, Salter Path
Vernon “Pa” Lee Guthrie, 83, of Salter Path, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. His service will be held at 11am, Monday, July 11th, at Salter Path United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Donald Thomas. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park with Masonic rites. The family will receive friends from 6- 8pm, Sunday, July 10th at Salter Path United Methodist Church..
NATHAN BRANT ROBINETT, Georgia
Nathan Brant Robinett, 27, of Georgia, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022 at his home. His graveside service will be held 10am, Tuesday, July 12th, at Amariah Garner Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 12th from 8:30am-9:30am at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. He was born on December 11, 1994 at Camp Lejuene, to Charles and Bethanie Robinett.
OTIS "CARROLL" HILL, Newport
How does one describe Carroll Hill? Stubborn comes to mind, but so does loving, faithful and loyal. He was dedicated to his wife Debbie Hill for 46 years of marriage. His love for her was obvious to anyone who knew them and together they set the example of what a marriage should be. He was a role model to his two daughters, Heather Henderson and Wendy Pesch.
