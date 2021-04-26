Taylor Alex Jones, 31, of Beaufort, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021, at UNC Health Care in Chapel Hill.
A celebration of Taylor’s life will take place at a later date.
Taylor was born June 22, 1989, in Chesapeake, Va., to Ronald Alex Jones and Susan Parker Jones. Music was an important part of Taylor’s life, he always enjoyed a good beat and loved to sing. Cooking was another interest he enjoyed, and many were blessed with his meal creations. Taylor built quality friendships and was always happy when he was hanging out with his friends.
He is survived by his mother, Susan Parker Jones of Harkers Island; father, Ronald Alex Jones of Colorado; sister, Ireland Chadwick of Harkers Island; brother, Logan Jones of Virginia Beach, Va.; maternal grandmother, Carol Outland of Chesapeake, Va.; paternal grandmother, Eloise Jones of Chesapeake, Va.; maternal grandfather, Clinton Outland of Chesapeake, Va.; paternal grandfather, Alex Jones of Virginia Beach, Va.; paternal aunts, Jill Brimmer of Virginia Beach, Va., and Deanna Herbert of South Carolina; maternal uncle, Jason Outland of Chesapeake, Va.; maternal great aunts, Diane Bryum and Mary Bellville, both of Chesapeake, Va.; several cousins, nieces and nephews; and furry friend, Owen.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Taylor may be made to American Liver Foundation, P.O. Box 299, West Orange, NJ 07052.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
