GERTRUDE BERGERON ESTAVE, Newport
Gertrude Bergeron Estave, 96, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Riverpoint Crest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in New Bern. Gertrude was born in Houma, Louisiana, on April 15, 1925, to the late Abibader, and Alice Bergeron.
KENNETH "KEN" HUDSON, Ocean
Kenneth "Ken" Hudson, 78, of Ocean, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Carolina East Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
TINA STILWELL
Tina Stillwell, 57, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock, NC.
