Nell C. Gillespie, 97, of Havelock, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Havelock.
Her funeral service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Havelock, officiated by the Rev. David Carter and the Rev. Matthew Long. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Nell was born Sept. 16, 1923, in Richmond, Va., to the late Arthur and Violet Christian. She was actively involved in Craven County in various organizations, including the American Red Cross, National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, Charter Club of First Citizen’s Bank and the Gold Care Club of Craven Regional Hospital. Genealogy was fascinating to Nell, and she was involved in the Virginia Genealogy Society and the New Bern Genealogy Society. First Baptist Church in Havelock is where Nell faithfully attended church.
She is survived by her daughters, Maggie Green of New Bern and Genell Bloyd and husband Sam of Havelock; son, John Gillespie and wife Linda of Warner Robbins, Ga.; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Newton Gillespie; and brother, Arthur Edward Christian.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at First Baptist Church in Havelock. The same safety guidelines will apply.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
