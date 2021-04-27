Ronald S. Grimes Sr., 72, of Swansboro, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021.
His celebration of life is at 6 p.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro with the Rev. Terry Golden officiating.
He was born Dec. 10, 1948, in Charleston, S.C., to Annie L. Stokes and Sydney Grimes.
Ronnie was a Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Army. After the Army, he began a career with civil service until his retirement. Through the years of service, he met many lifelong friends.
Ronnie was a loving husband who cared for his wife up to her last breath. He was an incredible father, grandfather, father-in-law, brother and son. He enjoyed spending time with friends, family, riding his motorcycle, traveling and fishing. He was particularly fond of riding his Harley to raise money for Toys for Tot and other fundraisers.
He is survived by mother, Annie L. Stokes of Summerville, S.C.; brother, Larry Grimes of Goose Creek, S.C.; son, Ronald Grimes Jr. of Wilmington; daughter, Laura Grimes-Holland and husband Ryan of Swansboro; and grandchildren, Layla and Sullivan Holland.
It is notable to add, he is also survived by his best buddy, John Fickling of Swansboro; and all the S.O.B.s (Sexy Old Bikers) who he enjoyed riding with.
He was preceded in death by his father, Sydney Grimes; and his wife of 36 years, Barbara J. Grimes.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
He will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Toys for Tots.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
