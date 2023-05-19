Jeremiah Lewis Steidl, 45, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023, at his home.
His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 20th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by his sister, Anna Ritch.
Jeremiah was born on May 9, 1978, in Marietta, Georgia. The loyalist of friends, he valued relationships and the friendships he made along life’s journey. He had great foresight and wisdom well beyond his years. With a smile that would brighten any situation, Jeremiah was a light for all. He touched numerous lives over the years and will be missed tremendously by those who loved him.
A man of solutions, he could always find an answer to fix any problem. This was a perfect match for his career as a master carpenter. He was also a talented chef who loved cooking for his loved ones. Jeremiah enjoyed the simple things in life. He was an avid fisherman and hunter who enjoyed the outdoors.
Jeremiah was a loving father, son, brother, and uncle who loved his family dearly. Those left to treasure his memory are his children, Madeline Steidl, and Jack Steidl; mother, Brenda Smith and husband James; siblings, Anna Ritch and husband Jordan, Esther Grier and husband Tyler; and loving nieces and nephews.
Jeremiah was preceded in death by his father, Jack Steidl, and sister, Heddy Steidl.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
