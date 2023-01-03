James “Bear” Kenneth Dixon Sr., 71, of Harkers Island, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, January 2, 2023, at the Willie D. Willis Family Cemetery on Harkers Island, officiated by Rev. Manley Rose Jr., followed by military honors and Masonic Rites. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Munden Funeral Home. The family will also receive friends at the home of his mother-in-law, Emma Guthrie, on Harkers Island. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
James was born on May 23, 1951, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late James and Pauline Dixon. Proud of his dedicated military service, James honorably served 21 years in the National Guard Army and 6 years in the United States Coast Guard. During his time in the service, he was stationed in Bosnia. Following the military, James worked in Civil Service at Cherry Point for 33 years, where he worked as a Maintenance Mechanic.
Active in the Down East community, James belonged to Huggins Memorial Baptist Church, served as Lieutenant at the Harkers Island Fire Department and most recently worked at the Island Express Ferry Service which he thoroughly enjoyed. He served as past master of the Crissie Wright Lodge #741 A.F. & A.M. and was a faithful Shriner where he served as past president of the Carteret Shrine Club.
James had a big heart and was happy to help anyone in need. His personality was perfect for his role of playing Santa Claus, which he happily did while he was serving in the National Guard Army Bosnia as well as at his daughter’s shop, Salty Mermaids Boutique in Beaufort.
James loved fishing as a young man and hunting in his later years. Watching his children and grandchildren play sports was one of his favorite activities. His passion and pride showed for all to see, and hear, as he rooted for the kids and often shared his opinions, sometimes rather loud, with the referees.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lucinda Dixon, they married on July 24, 1971, and had 51 wonderful years together; daughter, Tracy Sinclair and husband Brent of Beaufort; sons, James Kenneth Dixon Jr. of Gloucester and Jeremy Dixon and wife Amanda of Harkers Island; sisters, Bonnie Zeman and husband Pete of Havelock, Cheryl Gonzales of Otway and Carol Salter and husband Mark of Otway; mother-in-law, Emma Guthrie of Harkers Island; grandchildren, Jaysa Morgan and husband Damion of Mill Creek, James Kenneth Dixon III of Merrimon, Jana Willis of Beaufort, Kendalyn Dixon and Kenliana Dixon, both of Merrimon, Aiden Cochran of Swansboro, Kaz Jamison Dixon of Harkers Island, Jessica Sinclair of Hubert and Jordan Sinclair of Beaufort; and great-grandchildren, Alexa, Kayden, Reagan, Carter, and Callie.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Dixon; stepfather, James Robinson; and grandparents, Ed and Irene Dixon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the East Carteret Athletic Booster Club, 3263 Highway 70 East, Beaufort, NC 28516 or the Shriners Children’s Hospital, 950 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605.
