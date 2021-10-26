Carolyn Fulcher Moran, 94, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Powell Osteen.
Carolyn graduated from the Charles S. Wallace High School of Morehead City, NC and attended Woman’s College, now UNCW in Greensboro, NC. She was an active real estate broker in Carteret County for over forty years.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Morehead City, the United Methodist Women, Jackie Eure Sunday School Class, and the Surfside Garden Club.
Carolyn is survived by her son, Michael Arthur Moran of Nags Head, NC; daughter, Susan Moran and wife Pamela Weaver Best of Cary, NC; grandson, Corey Holland Moran of Richmond, VA; four nephews, Bill, Mark, Brian, and Tom Fulcher; nieces, Cheryl Cleaver and Christy Meir, along with their families.
Mrs. Moran was proceeded in death by her husband, John Michael Moran; parents, Willie L. and Rachel R. Fulcher of Morehead City; brothers, Thomas Crump Fulcher and sister-in-law Dorothy Fulcher of Peoria, IL, William L. “Billy” Fulcher and sister-in-law, Margaret Fulcher of Greenville, NC; and infant sister, Rose Marie Fulcher.
Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 900 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.