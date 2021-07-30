Sally Herring, 97, of Beaufort, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, and her son, Jarvis Herring Jr., 75 of Berlin, Germany, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021.
A joint visitation and funeral service will be held Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Ann Street United Methodist Church in Beaufort. The visitation is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall in the Eure building and the funeral service is at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary building Rev. Taylor Mills and Rev. Douglas Byrd will officiate. Burial will be private at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be welcomed by Ann Street United Methodist Church, 417 Ann Street, Beaufort, NC, 28516.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.