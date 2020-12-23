Sandra Hardy, 83, of Havelock, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at her home.
Her private funeral service will be held at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock. Interment will follow at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens.
Sandra was born in Manchester, England, to the late Alfred and Isobel Riley. She retired from Havelock Public Schools as a teacher’s assistant. She enjoyed crafts, including bird carving, knitting and sewing. She was a friend to all animals.
She is survived by her daughters, Kim Hardy of the home, Lori Glass and husband Matthew of Havelock and Kelly Statum and husband Bert of La Grange; grandchildren, Chief Warrant Officer Michael Hardy and wife Marcie of Chesapeake, Va., Krystin Brown and husband Kit and Jay Statum and wife Karen, all of Durham, and Daniel Statum and partner Samantha Lias of DuBois, Pa.; and great-grandchildren, Sydney Hardy and Matthew Hardy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. “Bobby” Hardy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may be made to Colonial Capital Humane Society, 1860 Old Airport Road, New Bern, NC 28562, or to Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, Alzheimer's & Dementia Research, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago IL 60601, or online at alz.org/.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations of Havelock. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
