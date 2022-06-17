Rachael Powers, Swansboro
Rachael Marie Powers, 24, of Swansboro, passed away Thursday June 16, 2022. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Vera Murray
Vera Lee Spicer Murray, 83, of Newport, passed away on June 16, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Cora Salter
Cora Salter, 74, passed away Thursday June 16, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
DAVID M. POHORESKY, Newport
David M. Pohoresky, 65, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Full obituary and service information forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
JERRY DAVID REDFERN, Morehead City
Jerry David Redfern, 73, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at his home. Full obituary and arrangements forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
MARY KEATING BRENNER, Beaufort
Mary Keating Brenner, 74, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at her home. Full obituary and arrangement forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
