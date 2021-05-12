Florent "Bud" White, 65, of Springfield, Ore., formerly of Carteret County, loving husband and father of one daughter, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, in Springfield.
Funeral arrangements are currently being made, and his service will be held in Hornbrook, Calif.
Bud was born April 8, 1956, to Agnes Ann Van De Weghe White in Yreka, Calif. In 1974, he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard and served four years. On Sept. 2, 1976, he married Myrtle Lewis. They raised one daughter, Anne.
Bud made Carteret County his home for 37 years. During those years, he served his community as a volunteer firefighter in Beaufort for 17 years and spent 28 years working for the town of Beaufort and the Carteret County water department. He was known for his hard work, kind personality and devotion to his family.
He is survived by his wife, Myrtle; his daughter Anne, grandsons, William White, Zackery Smith and Jaylin Turner; one great-grandson, William White Jr.; his brother, Corky White; and his sister, Jodie Smith.
Bud was preceded in death by his mother, Agnes.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.