Carl Duncan Lewis III, 77, of Raleigh, formerly of Carteret County, died peacefully Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Raleigh.
A celebration of life will be scheduled in the near future for Duncan’s family and close friends.
Duncan is a native of Carteret County, having been born in Morehead City June 22, 1943. Duncan graduated from Morehead City High School and entered the U.S. Coast Guard in 1961. During his Coast Guard career, Duncan, a chief yeoman, was stationed in places such as Alaska, Connecticut, New York, Virginia and North Carolina, where he was able to celebrate his retirement after 20 years of active service. During his tenor in the Coast Guard he received the following awards: two Coast Guard Achievement Medals for meritorious achievement in the performance of duty, a Letter of Commendation from the commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, five Coast Guard Good Conduct Awards, the National Defense Service Medal, Pistol Marksman Ribbon and two Letters of Appreciation.
After retirement, Duncan was employed at the Naval Aviation Depot at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point as a security specialist working in the classified program supporting “Marine One,” the helicopter for the president of the United States. He was given a service award for his efforts to that program. After 13 years there, Duncan and his late wife Aurilla decided to follow their dream. They opened the “House of Duncan,” a store showcasing their personal crafts and Duncan’s artwork.
Although Duncan had no formal training, he had been drawing and painting for as long as he could remember, working with oils, pastels, pen and ink and watercolors. Although the transparency of water color expresses this area well, the sureness with which he wielded his “crow quill” pen and the delicacy of his lines made a graphic expression of shore and landmarks. Duncan felt with that medium, he had a greater expression of self and did not rely solely on the medium. Duncan contributed his talent as a “Gift of God.” Duncan had a rebirth of his Christian faith, at which time he dedicated his talents and work to the glory of God, which he showed with the sign of the fish under his signature. He was fortunate to have been given many awards for his artwork and its beauty. He went through many changes in life and in art and gave all of the credit to the lord.
Over the later years, Duncan was stricken with total blindness for a period of nine years that resulted from a medical condition. He had five operations on his eyes that eventually gave him some sight in one eye. Duncan gave in to temptation by his family to paint once again and has kept at it for the past five years. He found a new passion for the challenge and enjoyed doing what he loved until hours before passing.
Duncan is survived by his daughter, Heather Lewis Johnson; son-in-law, Brian; son Todd Duncan Lewis; daughter-in-law, Leslie; six treasured grandchildren, Drew, Mary Margaret, Caroline, Ava, Faith and Aidan; and one great-granddaughter, Josiannah. He will be greatly missed by his sister, Lucrecia and husband Richard McBee; and many nieces and nephews he loved dearly.
Duncan was preceded in death by his late wife, Aurilla Dixon Lewis; and his parents, Carl Duncan Lewis Jr. and Flaurendia Dare Salter Lewis.
Todd and Leslie Lewis will be glad to receive family and friends who wish to pay their respects at their home in Zebulon.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Governor Morehead School for the Blind, 301 Ashe Ave., Raleigh, NC, 27606.
A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Wake Forest.
(Paid obituary)
