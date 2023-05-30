Betty Diane Kell, 76, of Newport, NC, was taken home to be with her Savior on Friday, May 26, 2023, at her home.
She was the first-born daughter of the late Paul and Elwanda Finley of Nebo, NC. In addition to her parents, a grandson, Dakota Kell preceded her.
In 1966, she married the love of her life, Max Benny Kell. They started their marital journey with Benny joining the USMC and serving during the Vietnam era. After that, they returned to Nebo, NC, and lived until 1984. At that time, they moved back to Newport and made it their permanent home.
Diane always had a love for children and over the years directed several daycare centers. She also worked as a Housing Manager for condo rentals on Atlantic Beach.
She was an excellent cook and loved family get togethers. She was a very compassionate lady, always willing to help others and is so loved by many family and friends, who are going to miss her very much.
Surviving are her husband, Max Benny Kell, sons, Michael Kell (Dawn) of St. Augustine, FL, Randall Kell (Leah) of Newport, NC, daughter, Rebecca Creech (Brian) of Morehead City, NC. Her sister, Wanda Loftis (Doug) of Marion, NC also survives.
She has seven grandchildren, two step grandchildren, three great grandchildren, two step great grandchildren and one great granddaughter due in June. Three nieces and one nephew also survive.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 1st, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Chaplain Rick Brooks. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at the Coastal Carolina Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
Flowers are accepted and appreciated, but anyone who would like to donate in her memory are asked to consider Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570
The family would like to thank the Hospice nurses, caregivers and Chaplain for their loving care during this difficult time.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
