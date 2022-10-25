Robert "Bobby" Crouch, Havelock
Robert "Bobby" Crouch, 69, of Havelock, passed away on October 24, 2022 at ECU Health in Greenville, NC. Arrangements are pending at this time. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Ramona Lewis, Harkers Island
Ramona Jones Lewis, 79, of Harkers Island passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at her home. The funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Harkers Island with Bishop James Morris officiating. Interment will be in Virgie Mae Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
MARIO "TONY" FAIELLA, Hampstead
Mario "Tony" Faiella, age 90, of Hamstead, North Carolina, born in Bridgeport, Connecticut in 1932, died on October 24, 2022, at his home. A graveside service, with military honors, will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, October 28th, at Gethsemane Memorial Park located on Highway 24 in Newport, North Carolina.
ALVA RAY SCHMIDT JR., Beaufort
Alva Ray Schmidt, Jr., 69, of Beaufort, died October 24, 2022, at his residence. He valiantly fought stage four kidney cancer for the last four years. Alva was born March 3, 1953, in Philadelphia, the son of Alva Ray Schmidt, Sr. and Ruth Minter Schmidt. “Owl” obtained his Bachelor of Science in Marine Biology from Temple University in 1974.
REVEREND JAMESMOCK, Havelock
Reverend James Willis Mock, 73 a native of the Hickman Hill Community, Havelock, NC, passed at his residence Sunday, October 23, 2022.
Celebration of life services will be 11:00 am Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the New Bern Eastern M.B. Assn. Headquarters, 885 Hwy 306 N., Grantsboro, NC. Interment will follow in the Hickman Hill Family Cemetery, Havelock NC.
