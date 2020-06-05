The Rev. Linda M. Styron, 61, of Newport, formerly of Morehead City, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at SECU Hospice Center in Newport after a valiant battle with an illness.
Her memorial service will be held at a later date.
Born Oct. 21, 1958, in Sea Level to Norman Garland and Constance Marlene Taylor Styron, Linda was a lifelong resident of Carteret County, working various jobs, such as a bookkeeper and police dispatcher, and owning her own business as an interior designer. An amazing woman, mother and grandmother, Linda will be very much missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her three daughters, Patricia “Patty” Gaskill of the home, Elizabeth “Beth” Gaskill Harrelson and her husband Jason of Morehead City and Katelyn “Sissy” Styron of the home. She is also survived by her only grandchild, Mary “Hayden” Harrelson; along with siblings, Melvin Styron of Atlantic and Phillip Styron of Atlantic; and aunt, Elaine Robinson of Beaufort. She also has many surviving nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Marlene Styron; siblings, Dorothy “Dot” Styron Lynch, Michael Styron and Joseph Styron; and lifelong best friend, Diane Krasinski, whom her plaque will be placed next to.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.