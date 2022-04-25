Dorothy Miller, 95, of Swansboro, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, at her home.
Her service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Chaplin Patrick Whaley. Interment will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Munden Funeral home.
Dorothy was born on November 2, 1926, in Bay Shore, New York, to the late Erling and Evelyn Stensen. She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Cape Carteret. You could find Dorothy on many days working on her crossword puzzles, which she loved. She was a member of AARP and also the Women’s Auxiliary of West Babylon Fire Department in New York.
Dorothy will be cherished as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter, Gerry Howell and husband Russell of Swansboro; son, Ronald Miller of Cedar Point, 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Howard Miller and sister, Nancy Bernstein.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome. Donations may also be made to the First Baptist Church of Cape Carteret at 101 Anita Forte Dr., Cape Carteret, N.C. 28584.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
