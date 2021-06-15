Carl E. “Scooter” Brown Jr., 74, of Atlantic Beach, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021.
His celebration of life service is at 11 a.m. Friday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City with a reception to follow.
He was born March 18, 1947, in Durham to Carl E. Brown and Helen Elizabeth Crittenton. He attended Durham High School, graduating in 1965. Upon graduation, Carl proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for four years, with a tour of duty in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968. After discharge, he married his wife of 52 years, Lynne Whitaker Brown, and they moved to Greenville for Carl to attend East Carolina University. While at ECU, he was a dedicated member of the Veterans Club, attending many functions with others who had served. ECU football was his passion, attending as many games as they could, and were very fortunate to be in Atlanta, Ga., when the pirates won the Peach Bowl.
Carl had a long and distinguished career in banking with BB&T, bringing commitment and exemplary customer service to his many clients. After 32 years with BB&T, he and Lynne moved to Atlantic Beach. Carl was an avid fisherman involved in many fishing tournaments up and down the East Coast. He was known for his wonderful sense of humor, quick wit and being a kind and thoughtful husband, brother, father and grandfather to the apple of his eye, Addy.
He is survived by his wife, Lynne; daughter, Megan Rosenberg and Matt of Wilmington; brothers, Thomas Crittenton and Beth of Durham and David Crittenton of Butner; granddaughters, Addison Layne Rosenberg and Bella Rosenberg; and grandson, Grayson Rosenberg.
The family would like to thank 3HC Hospice for its dedicated service and compassion during Carl’s illness, and also his many caregivers who have become family.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks contributions be made to Disabled American Veterans online at DAV.org or Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
