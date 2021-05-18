Susan Cabaniss Ward, 67, of Harkers Island, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Vienna, Va.
A life celebration for Susan Ward is at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Worship Center at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort.
Susan is survived by her mother, Peggy Wall of Vienna, Va.; two siblings, Eva Wall of Annandale, Va., and Russell Wall and wife Sasha of Ashburn, Va.; four nieces, Sophia “Sophie” Wall and Madeline “Maddy” Wall, both of Ashburn, Va., and Lillie Bunney and Hallie Bunney, both of Annandale, Va.; and stepchildren, Cynthia Knight Chamberlain and husband Robert and Larry and Anna Ward, all of North Carolina, and Jim and Kim Schilling, of Ohio; stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Ward; father, Kennith Cabaniss; and stepfather, Marion O’Neal Wall.
The family will receive friends following the service in the gym.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Susan’s name may be made to Bridgeway Church or to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
