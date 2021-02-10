Bruce Allen Thomason, 63, of Swansboro, peacefully passed away Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends.
A hardworking and dedicated man, Bruce never slowed down as a superintendent at his job with Empire construction or hesitated to help anyone who needed it. In his free time, he enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, having a good bonfire, telling his famous one-liner dad jokes and grilling BBQ chicken for his loved ones.
There was nothing in life that made him happier than spending time with his family, and his greatest joy came from being a “Papa” to his five grandchildren. He was the best father and loyal husband; he is loved beyond measure and already deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Thomason; his sons, Adam and Keith Thomason; daughter, Felicia Merritt; daughter-in-law Mandy Gresh Thomason; grandchildren, Jaydon, Vann, Mia, Maxx and Adeline; brother, Jim Thomason; sister, Cindy Olson; brother-in-law, Bobby Olson; and nephews, David, Dan and Joel.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James “Tom” and Harriett Thomason.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
