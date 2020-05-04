Cola Lou Thurlow, 75, of Harkers Island, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level.
Her private graveside service will be held at Vergie Mae Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Manley Rose.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
