Robert “Robbie” Lee Small III, 63, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.
His funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 3rd, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Interment will follow at Wildwood Cemetery.
Robbie was born in Gowanda, New York, on September 30, 1958, to Robert Lee Small Jr. and Ellen Marie Peters.
Since 1978, Robbie has called the Crystal Coast his home. He loved the outdoors and four wheeling at Busco Beach. Robbie had many hobbies, watching NASCAR and working out at the gym. He loved classic Chevrolets and listening to music, especially the king of rock and roll Elvis Presley. His favorite pastime was collecting coins and matchbox cars. Nothing compared to the love he had for his family. Robbie kept every project his kids ever made. Many would know him in Carteret County as the “king” of drywall.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Denise; daughters, Marlaina Small-Olney and Jamie DeMarie; son, Robert Small IV; sister, Vickie Isenhart of New York; brother, Kevin Small of Florida; grandchildren, Ryan DeMarie and Dominic Olney; father, Robert Small Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Dennis and Tracy Small; and his nephew, Patrick Isenhart.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
