Mary Kelly Jernigan Houghton, 94, of New Bern and Straits, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
A family memorial service will be arranged later this year.
Mrs. Houghton, a nurse and homemaker, was born in DeLand, Fla. May 27, 1926. The daughter of Jesse and Fannie Sandy Jernigan, she was raised in Florida and North Carolina. She began her registered-nurse’s training at the University of Virginia Charlottesville. She completed her RN at UVA-affiliate Maryview Hospital in Portsmouth, Va. It was during this time she met and fell in love with medical student Raymond Curtis Houghton. They married in 1948 in Richmond, Va., and celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary Dec. 19.
The Houghtons moved to New Bern in 1957, where Dr. Houghton established an obstetrics/gynecology practice and Mrs. Houghton assisted with patients and management of the office for many years.
The Houghtons retired to Straits in 1984, where they enjoyed life on Core Sound. For the past 20 months, Mrs. Houghton stayed at Brookdale Senior Living in Morehead City with Dr. Houghton, who survives her.
Mrs. Houghton is also survived by three daughters and their husbands, Barbara and Bill Handy of Naperville, Ill., Kathryn and Frank Schreier of Beaufort and Diane and Eli Blanchard of Morehead City; and six grandchildren, Jason Blanchard and wife Molly of Raleigh, Jill Blanchard Vinson and husband Shawn of Clayton, Mary Schreier of Cary, Nick Handy and wife Sarah of Charlotte, Eric Schreier and wife Beth Anne of Garner and Brent Handy of Tacoma, Wash.; and six great-grandchildren, Morgan and Connor Blanchard of Raleigh, Josh, Kate and Jack Vinson of Clayton and and Owen Schreier of Garner.
The family gratefully acknowledges Emma Grandy for her devoted, loving care during Mary’s final months and the entire staff at Brookdale Senior Living for their dedication and care during such a difficult period.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the memory of Mary Houghton may be directed to Christ Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 1246, 320 Pollock St., New Bern, NC 28563 or online at christchurchnewbern.com/give/; Core Sound Waterfowl & Heritage Center, 1785 Island Road, P.O. Box 556, Harkers Island, NC 28531 or online at coresound.com/ways-to-give; or North Carolina Foundation for Nursing, 4350 Lassiter at North Hills, Suite 250, Raleigh, NC 27609 or online at ncnurses.org/foundation/foundation-home/.
