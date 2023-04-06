Dorla Guyton, 93, of Morehead City, N.C., passed away at Signal Mountain Senior Living in Chattanooga, TN, on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
She was a loving, mother, wife and grandmother. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, in Morehead City, N.C.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Leonard Gould of King N.C. and David Guyton, Morehead City, N.C., children, Cynthia Thompson, of Morehead City, N.C., Joseph C. Hill, Jr., of Swansboro, N.C.
Survivors include her daughter, Beverly (Robert) Kleeb, of Chattanooga, TN, grandchildren, Meredith McGehee, of Newport, N.C., great-grandchildren, Hannah McGehee and Skylar Nolan, of Newport, N.C.
A private ceremony will be held at a later date in Morehead City, N.C.
Arrangements are by Hamilton Funeral Home, 4506 Hixson Pike, Hixson (423) 531-3975.
