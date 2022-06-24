Thurman “Buddy” Davis Garner Jr., 73, of Marshallberg, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, at home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Marshallberg Baptist Church on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 2 pm. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 pm.
Buddy served in the Army Reserve and was an 82nd’s 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment. Buddy loved his family, his country, and a good laugh.
Buddy is survived by his wife of 23 years, Nancy; two daughters, Ginny Taylor and husband, Chris of Straits; Wendy Paschal and husband, Robert of New Bern; two sons, David “Lee” Willis Jr. and girlfriend, Victoria Requarth of Marshallberg; Christopher Willis and wife, Danielle of Fuquay-Varina; five grandchildren, Thomas McGee, Savannah Paschal, Hailee Willis, Connor Willis, James Uzzell V; his best friends, Kenny Lewis, Johnny Vann Willis, DA Lewis and Randy Moore.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Thurman and Maggie Garner; and two sisters, Bonnie Henderson and Connie Papp.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marshallberg Baptist Church at PO Box 189, Marshallberg, NC 28553.
Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family via www.noefs.net.
